Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $3,783,277. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

