Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,679,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,976,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.