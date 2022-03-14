Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,181 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 2,362.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 2,328.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period.

Shares of SOCL opened at $37.81 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

