Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 80 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 888.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atrion were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atrion by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRI opened at $721.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.11. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.96 and a 12-month high of $805.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

