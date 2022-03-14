Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $69,000 in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1,065.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $106.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

