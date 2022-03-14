Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $71,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.56 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000,000 shares of company stock worth $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

