Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CARA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $659.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

