CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. 14,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.