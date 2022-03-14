CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,063.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,628. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

