Carol Meltzer Sells 7,183 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.42. 86,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $792.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
