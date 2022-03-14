Carol Meltzer Sells 7,183 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.42. 86,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $792.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.