Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 20,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.