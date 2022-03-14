Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 20,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
