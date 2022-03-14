Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $42,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $84.12 and a one year high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

