Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $262.52 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

