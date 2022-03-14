Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 69 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $6,640,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $465.26 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $335.20 and a one year high of $478.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.04 and a 200-day moving average of $423.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

