Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CET stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

