Centric Swap (CNS) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $811,853.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.73 or 0.06607729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,955.89 or 1.00014233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars.

