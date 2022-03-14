Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Insider Sells $725,624.60 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

