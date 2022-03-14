Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.29 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.21.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
