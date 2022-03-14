Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.29 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

