Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

CVR stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is 56.77%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

