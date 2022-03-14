Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Children’s Place by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $7,778,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

