Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.
Shares of PLCE opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $113.50.
In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Children’s Place by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $7,778,000.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
