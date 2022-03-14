China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.19 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.