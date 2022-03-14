China Power International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Power International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,031,300 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 15,818,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWIF remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Monday. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of 0.52 and a 12 month high of 0.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Power International Development in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

China Power International Development Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants. It operates through the following segments: Generation and Sales of Coal-Fired Electricity, Generation and Sales of Hydropower Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Wind Power Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Photovoltaic Power Electricity.

