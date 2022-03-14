China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $6.39 on Monday. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

