ChromaDex Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChromaDex by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

