CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of CHSCP opened at $31.70 on Monday. CHS has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About CHS (Get Rating)
