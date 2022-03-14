Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

