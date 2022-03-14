Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.30% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,098,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 854,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

