Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

