Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
CIA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60. Citizens has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.06.
Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
