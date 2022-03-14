Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60. Citizens has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 163.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

