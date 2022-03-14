Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $97.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CTXS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.51. 2,849,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,830. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $11,377,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

