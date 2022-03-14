Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

NYSE:APD opened at $219.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

