Clear Street Markets LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 292,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

