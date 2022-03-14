Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $425,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,226,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $287.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.07. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $306.19.

