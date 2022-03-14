Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 54.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
