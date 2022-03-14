Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $11,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $9,980,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLOE opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Clover Leaf Capital has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

