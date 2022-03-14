Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 702.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.02 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

