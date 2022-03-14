Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

