Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $273.69 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.