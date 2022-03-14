Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $548,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $83,443,000.

ITB stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

