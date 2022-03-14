Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,682,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.91 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.