Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

