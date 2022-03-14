Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 983 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

