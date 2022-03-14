Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $1,889.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,889.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,500 ($32.76) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

