Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.
NYSE PSF opened at $21.99 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
