Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $21.99 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

