Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 2.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.