Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.20 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $574.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

