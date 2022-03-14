Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
STK stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,930. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
