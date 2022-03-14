Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to announce $768.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $32,654,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,690. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

