Comerica Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,990 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 206.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

TRIP opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

