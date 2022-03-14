Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

